For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 103, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
