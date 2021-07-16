Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94.64. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.