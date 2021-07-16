This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 94.64. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. How likely…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan T…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low…