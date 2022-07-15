Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.