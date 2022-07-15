For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 107. Today has the makings of …
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it wi…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 105. Today has the makings of a perfect…
For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low near 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. Tempera…
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temp…
This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast i…