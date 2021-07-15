For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
