Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 97. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 76 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast.