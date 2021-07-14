For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a h…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 …