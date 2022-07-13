Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 100. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.