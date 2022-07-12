This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mainly clear. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 107. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it wi…
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 107. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 103. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low near 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. Tempera…
Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temp…
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 1…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.