Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Mainly clear. Low 78F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 77 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.