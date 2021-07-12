Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 75F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Today's fore…
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorm…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 75 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Today's for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 5 …
This evening in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Hot temp…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low…