Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds. Low near 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 106, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 78 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.