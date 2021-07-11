Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.