Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 107. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 107. Today has the makings of …
The Bryan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 106 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Bryan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 101. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 101. Today has the makings of a …
Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected …
Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 1…
In many regions of the world, the pace at which fire weather conditions are increasing is accelerating faster than climate models predicted.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 77F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Bryan folks should be p…