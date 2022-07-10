Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bryan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 107. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 80 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.