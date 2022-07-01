This evening's outlook for Bryan: Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm after midnight. Low 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Saturday, Bryan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 78-degree low is forecasted. Saturday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
