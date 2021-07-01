For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98.67. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
