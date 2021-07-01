Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 98.67. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.