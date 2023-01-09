 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

