Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Considerable cloudiness. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

