Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Increasing clouds with showers arriving sometime after midnight. Low 39F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bryan tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 12:00 PM CST until MON 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.