Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

