This evening's outlook for Bryan: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
