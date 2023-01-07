Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Thunderstorms likely. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
