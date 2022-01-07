 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Bryan. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

