This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks lik…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures wil…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect pe…
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to rea…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…