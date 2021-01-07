 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

