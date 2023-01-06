This evening in Bryan: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
