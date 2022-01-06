 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

