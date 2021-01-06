Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Bryan: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks lik…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures wil…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Toda…
Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect pe…
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to rea…
Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…