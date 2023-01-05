 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

