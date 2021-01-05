This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
