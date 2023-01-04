 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bryan community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

