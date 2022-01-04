For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
