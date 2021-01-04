This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 52-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
