Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.