This evening in Bryan: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 56F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
