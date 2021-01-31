Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
