Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.