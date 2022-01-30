Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 49F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.