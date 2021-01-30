 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

