Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Clear. Low 48F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
