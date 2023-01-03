Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.