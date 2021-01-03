Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.