Bryan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
