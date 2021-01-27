 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

