Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: A few clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.

