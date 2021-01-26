Bryan's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
