Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
