Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

