For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Bryan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit theeagle.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
