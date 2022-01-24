 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

News Alert