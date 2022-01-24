Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.