Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.