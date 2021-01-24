Bryan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
