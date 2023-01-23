This evening in Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain later at night. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jan. 23, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today.…
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 56 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Th…
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the B…
The Bryan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees today. Toda…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Th…
Bryan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecas…