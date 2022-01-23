For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
