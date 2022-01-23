 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

For the drive home in Bryan: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bryan residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

News Alert