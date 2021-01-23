Tonight's weather conditions in Bryan: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bryan. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It should reach a mode…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. …
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see r…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bryan people will see t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. A 60-degree low is forcasted. The UV index today…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forcasted. …
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the rada…