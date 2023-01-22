This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
