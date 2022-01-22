 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

Bryan's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.

Local Weather

