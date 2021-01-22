Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station

This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.