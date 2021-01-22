This evening's outlook for Bryan: Partly cloudy skies early followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers later at night. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. Visit theeagle.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Bryan. It should reach a mode…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Bryan will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and cloud…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Bryan. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see r…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Bryan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Bryan people will see t…
Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. Today's conditions are expec…
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forcasted. …
Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. …
Bryan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the rada…